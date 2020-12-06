Two teenage girls ‘trying to infiltrate into Kashmir’ apprehended along Poonch LoC

Srinagar: Armed Forces guarding the Line of Control in Poonch have detained two suspected teenage girls believed to be from Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK).

The duo has been detained on Line of Control in an area of Poonch sector while they were infiltrating into this side.

“Both have been detained by army and being handed over to police but their actual identities are yet to be ascertained,” a local news agency KNO reported quoting official sources.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral, according to the news agency, said that the identities of the duo will be clear only after they are handed over to police.

” So far we can say that only two girls have been apprehended on LoC by army,.” the SSP said (KNO inputs)