

Srinagar, April 20: Two scientists from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have been selected for Erasmus+ Fellowship at the University of Padova, Italy.



Under the fellowship, the students from the SKUAST-K’s Division of Plant Biotechnology will undergo advanced training in the area of plant proteomics and metabolomics.

The program is a joint student and staff mobility between SKUAST-Kashmir and the University of Padova, Italy under the Erasmus+ programme. Ammarah Hami and Madhiya Manzoor, who are currently pursuing PhD Biotechnology at the Division of Plant Biotechnology, Shalimar, will spend six months at the University

of Padova, Italy.





Dr. Sajad Majeed Zargar, Assistant Professor at the Division of Plant Biotechnology is the Coordinator of the Erasmus+ programme under which faculty and student can attend the University of Padova, Italy for advanced capacity building in the areas of proteomics/ metabolomics.



Under this programme, one faculty member and one student have already undergone training at the University of Padova Italy. The selection of candidates is done by a joint selection committee from both institutions.



Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, complimented the coordinator of the program, Dr. Sajad Majeed Zargar, for this collaborative initiative that improves the international outlook of the university and helps students benefit from global learning and innovation ecosystems.