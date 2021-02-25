In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read·

Two persons receive burn injuries while dousing fire in Qazigund

Qazigund: Two persons suffered burn injuries when they were trying to douse the fire in Churat village in Qazigund area of slSouth Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Officials said that two persons suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out during the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday in one of the residential houses belonging to Nunda Mohamad Shah.

 

The injured have been identified as Khurshid Ahmad Shah (40) and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat (37) both from Churat, Qazigund.

Both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors shifted one among them to district hospital Anantnag for specialised treatment—(KNO)

Previous
Biden revokes Trump ban on many green card applicants
Next
You’re welcome
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor