Two persons receive burn injuries while dousing fire in Qazigund

Qazigund: Two persons suffered burn injuries when they were trying to douse the fire in Churat village in Qazigund area of slSouth Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Officials said that two persons suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out during the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday in one of the residential houses belonging to Nunda Mohamad Shah.

The injured have been identified as Khurshid Ahmad Shah (40) and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat (37) both from Churat, Qazigund.

Both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors shifted one among them to district hospital Anantnag for specialised treatment—(KNO)