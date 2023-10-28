Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 has been capturing attention with its exciting twists and turns, keeping viewers hooked to their screens. The highlight of the show has always been the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes hosted by superstar Salman Khan. However, a significant change has been introduced to this much-anticipated segment.

From now, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will feature Salman Khan hosting only on Fridays and Saturdays, while his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, will be taking over the hosting duties on Sundays. Yes, you read that right!

This unexpected alteration is expected to add an interesting dynamic to the show.

Samarth Jurel’s Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss 17

In another twist, Bigg Boss 17 has introduced a new wild card contestant, Samarth Jurel, who claims to be in a relationship with Isha Malviya, one of the current housemates. This revelation has stirred significant tension among the housemates, particularly affecting Abhishek Kumar, who is revealed to be Isha’s ex-partner and still holds feelings for her.

Samarth’s entry into the Bigg Boss house has already sparked several conflicts and raised numerous issues, promising a shake-up in the dynamics among the contestants. The revelation of this relationship inside the house is likely to bring about further drama and emotional upheaval in the upcoming weeks.

As viewers eagerly await how these new hosts and the arrival of Samarth Jurel will influence the house dynamics, the forthcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17 are poised to be filled with suspense and unexpected turns.