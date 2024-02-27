Two minors arrested for raping 17-year-old girl

Two minors were arrested on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl near Omalur in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district on Monday.

The incident happened on February 13, when the accused reportedly kidnapped the Dalit girl in an auto-rickshaw while she was walking.

They then tied and raped her, and filmed the entire act.

According to the Deevattipatti Police, one of the accused had lured the girl on the pretext of marriage.

Based on the survivor’s complaint, a case has been registered under multiple sections of the Pocso Act and Section 3 (2)(va) of the SC/ST (POA) Act.

Further investigations into the case are on.

