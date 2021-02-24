Two militants killed in south Kashmir gunfight, operation on: IGP

Anantnag: Two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter that raged between government forces and militants in forest area of Shalgul Srigufwara in Bijbehara belt of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that two unidentified militants have been killed so far while as the operation is on in the area.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 3 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped entire Anantnag district—(KNO)