Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Shopian: Two militants have been killed in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Chakoora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A senior police officer said that two unidentified militant have been killed while as search operation is on in the area.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)