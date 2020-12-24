Two militants killed in Baramulla gunfight

Baramulla: Two unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight that broke out between militants and security forces on early Thursday in Wanigam Payeen village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF cordoned off the village following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, the militants fired at the security forces that was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Officials said two unidentified militants have been killed in the gunfight while the operation is going on.

Earlier, police in a tweet said; “Encounter has started at #Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”—(KNO)