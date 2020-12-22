Two LeT militants surrender after brief encounter in Kulgam: IGP

Srinagar: Two Lashker-e-Toiba militants surrendered before security forces after a brief encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on wee hours of Tuesday.

Officials said that a joint team of Srinagar and Kulgam Police besides army’s 34RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Tongdounu area of the district.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off an encounter.

Both the militants later surrendered “after persuasion by all including their families who were brought to the spot”, they added.

Confirming it, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar IPS said that after initial exchange of fire, the militants belonging to Lashker-e-Toiba surrendered after they were offered to lay down the arms.

IGP further said that Both surrendered militants were involved in killing of PSO of PDP leader in Natipora Srinagar.

Twelve militants have surrendered during live action this year, highest so far in Valley in recent years. (GNS)