Two killed, 6 injured in road accidents

Kulgam, Mar 09: A man died and six others were injured after a vehicle skidded off the road in the Qaimoh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that the accident took place near Nai Basti Qamoh when a load carrier skipped off the road.

He said in the accident a man died on the spot and six others were injured.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Altaf Matoo son of Mohd Ramzan Matoo of Ganjipora, while the injured have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Wani, Aadil Ahmad Matoo, Mehmooda Banoo, Mohd Akber Matoo and Ab Rehman Matoo – all residents of Ganjipora Larm and Jameela Bano of Khudwani.

He said the injured have been shifted to PHC Qaimoh for treatment, while police have taken cognizance of the incident

In another incident, an elderly man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in the Gulshan Chowk area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, officials said.

An official the man was hit by the vehicle today morning near Gulshan Chowk, resulting in his on-the-spot death.

He said that the body was shifted to the district hospital Bandipora for medico-legal formalities.

The victim has been identified as Habibullah Shergojri son of Rajab Gojri of Bandipora’s Quil Muqam village