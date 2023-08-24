Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan attended the book launch event of his cousin brother Mansoor Khan along with his ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and his elder son Junaid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media in which both his ex-wives could be seen sharing a laugh.

Kiran wore a long green dress under a blue shirt while Reena opted for a black and white outfit.

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share a daughter Ira, and a son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage.

Junaid will reportedly be making his acting debut soon. An official announcement of his first film is still awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ira, on the other hand, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18 last year in the presence of close friends and family members.

The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming joyfully from Imran Khan, Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011.

They announced their separation last year, after 15 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen in the romantic drama film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

The actor has still not announced his next project.