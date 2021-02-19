In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau
Kashmir
1 min read

Two cops killed in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: Two policemen who were critically injured on Friday after they were attacked by suspected militants in Baghat area of Srinagar outskirts have succumbed to their injuries.

Quoting an official news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that militants fired upon the policemen at Baghat chowk.

 

He said the two policemen deployed at the spot were critically injured and they were shifted to hospital for treatment, where they succumbed.

The official identified the deceased cops as Constable Suhail Ahmad and SgCt Mohammad Yousuf

He said that Suhail succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital while Mohammad Yousuf succumbed at PCR hospital Srinagar. (KNO)

