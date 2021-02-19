Two cops killed in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: Two policemen who were critically injured on Friday after they were attacked by suspected militants in Baghat area of Srinagar outskirts have succumbed to their injuries.

Quoting an official news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that militants fired upon the policemen at Baghat chowk.

He said the two policemen deployed at the spot were critically injured and they were shifted to hospital for treatment, where they succumbed.

The official identified the deceased cops as Constable Suhail Ahmad and SgCt Mohammad Yousuf

He said that Suhail succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital while Mohammad Yousuf succumbed at PCR hospital Srinagar. (KNO)