Two civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack

Sopore,: Two civilians were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade toward a police post near bus stand in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday evening.

An official said that two civilians were injured in the attack and they were rushed to SDH Sopore for treatment.

He said that the condition of both the injured civilians were stable.

The official identified the injured civilians as Bilal Ahmad and Shabir Ahmad-both residents of Sopore.

An senior police official said that soon after the attack security forces rushed to the spot and sealed the area to nab the attackers—(KNO)