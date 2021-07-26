‘Two booked for possessing fake gun licenses in Reasi’

Jammu and Kashmir police have identified at least nine criminals and history sheeters in Reasi district who possessed fake gun licenses for the last several years on the pretext of self-protection, while an over ground worker (OGW) has also been booked for possessing fake gun license.

Quoting officials, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that two of them were possessing fake licenses whereas record of one license issued by SDM Mendhar has been reportedly destroyed in a fire incident.

They said that field report does not support any threat to them for which they need self-protection, rather they were “a threat to the peace of society by possessing arms and ammunition”.

“It came to the notice of police that these criminals are using these weapons to harass the peace loving and innocent people of the area and had created a fear psychosis in the minds of common people. They had amassed huge wealth by the terror of their deeds,” they said.

The officials said that district Police Reasi swung into action by identifying these notorious criminals, prepared a fresh field report and approached the concerned district magistrates with recommendations for cancellation from where these licenses were issued.

They said that Mohammad Asghar son of Mohammad Amin of Mahore, who is an over ground worker (OGW) working for militants, had also managed a fake gun license from district Udhampur in the year 1984. “Police took cognizance of the matter and a case was registered against him in Police Station Mahore. Police have also seized his illegally possessed gun along with ammunition.”

They said that another criminal, who was possessing has been identified as Mohammad Asger son of Mohammad Ismail Malik of Mahore. “Police have taken cognizance and registered a case against him in Police Station Mahore. Illegally possessed weapon and ammunition has also been seized.”

They said that other criminals identified include Mohammad Ismail son of Abdullah, Rattan Lal son of Hari Ram, Gulshan Kumar alias Shiv Jyoti son of Bodh Raj, Zaman Shah son of Mubarkh Shah, Raman Kumar son of Krishan Dutt—all residents of Reasi and their licenses have also been cancelled and illegally possessed weapons and ammunition have also been seized.

The officials said that licenses of two other history sheeters Sachin Singh and Maan Singh have also been recommended for cancellation and are under process of cancellation. (KNO)