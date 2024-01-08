Mumbai: Two people have been arrested for trying to enter Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. Cops said that both of the people were from other states and had come to Mumbai to see film stars. The incident took place on January 4.

Both the accused have been charged for trespassing and are currently in police custody.

They tried to enter Salman’s farmhouse climbing a tree adjacent to the boundary fence.

“A case has been registered at Panvel Rural Police Station against two people for trying to enter Salman Khan’s Arpita Farm House in Waze, New Panvel. Further investigation is being done,” says Inspector Anil Patil.

