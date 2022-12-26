Elon Musk has said that Twitter is not going bankrupt but is not secure yet.

The Twitter head said this while responding to a tweet on the micro-blogging site’s finances.

Farzad Mesbahi, a YouTuber who covers future technologies, tweeted: “On today’s All In podcast @elonmusk says, We’ve gotten the expenses (of Twitter) under control, so the company isn’t on the fast lane of Bankruptcy anymore”

Later, Musk replied: “Twitter isn’t secure yet, just not in the fast lane to bankruptcy. Still much work to do”.

Meanwhile, Twitter has started rolling out a new feature called ‘View Count’ to all its users globally.

Twitter said the new feature will help users in understanding how many people have ‘seen their tweets’ and it will appear right next to the counter for likes under a tweet.