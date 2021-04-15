Tweet calling for strike tomorrow has been falsely attributed to Geelani: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Thursday said that separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani has not issued strike call for tomorrow (Friday) through a tweet stating that Geelani’s family clarified that the tweet calling for strike has been falsely attributed to the “ailing leader.”

“Police have checked with the family members of Geelani and found that he has not tweeted about any strike call for Friday,” a police official told .

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that people are requested to carry out their normal activities in the holy month of Ramadan and need not to pay any heed to rumours on social media.

Meanwhile, Budgam police in a tweet said that police is taking action against those who are circulating “fake tweets” through social media to instigate violence. “Case FIR number 265/20 13 ULA (p) AND 505 IPC stands registered in police station Budgam. (KNO)