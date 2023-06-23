Mumbai: Popular television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib shared the happy news. “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery nothing much to worry about. Keep us in your prayers,” he wrote.

Dipika reshared the same statement on her Instagram stories.

The couple, who tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in 2018, announced their pregnancy in January this year.

As Dipika and Shoaib embrace the role of doting parents, their fans are eager to catch a glimpse of their little bundle of joy. Social media platforms have been abuzz with sweet messages and blessings, as fans express their heartfelt congratulations and shower the new parents and their baby with love.