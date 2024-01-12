In a recent administrative move, the Range Police Headquarters for South Kashmir, based in Anantnag, issued Order No. 25 of 2024 on the 11th of January.

The order entails the transfer of several inspectors who have served more than three years in their respective districts.

The reshuffling of inspectors is as follows:

1. Inspector Aijaz Ahmad (PID No. EXK119924) from Anantnag to Shopian.

2. Inspector Abdul Rashid (PID No. EXK109162) from Anantnag to Awantipora.

3. Inspector Nisar Ahmad Hurra (PID No. EXK952528) from Anantnag to Kulgam.

4. Inspector Mohammad Ramzan (PID No. EXK952643) from Anantnag to Awantipora.

5. Inspector Javid Iqbal Jan (PID No. EXK001956) from Anantnag to Pulwama.

6. Inspector Abdul Ahad (PID No. EXK003730) from Kulgam to Anantnag.

7. Inspector Tanveer Jahangir (PID No. EXK003382) from Kulgam to Shopian.

8. Inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad (PID No. EXK022641) from Kulgam to Anantnag.

9. Inspector Salinder Singh (PID No. EXK901584) from Kulgam to Anantnag.

10. Inspector Jaspal Singh (PID No. EXK002698) from Shopian to Awantipora.

11. Inspector Javid Ahmad (PID No. EXK109776) from Shopian to Anantnag.

Additionally, two Inspectors (AWP) are also part of the reshuffling:

12. Inspector Atal Sharma (ARP115593) from Shopian to Kulgam.

13. Inspector Mohammad Hafiz (ARP109251) from Pulwama to Anantnag.

This strategic reallocation aims to enhance the overall effectiveness and efficiency of law enforcement across the South Kashmir region.

The transfers are effective immediately, reinforcing the commitment to maintaining law and order in the area.

For further details, interested parties can refer to the official communication from the Range Police Headquarters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)