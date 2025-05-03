Training program on PMAY-U 2.0 held at Kulgam

KULGAM, MAY 03: In order to equip field staff with the necessary knowledge and skills for the upcoming survey, scheduled to begin from Monday, a training program under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U 2.0) was conducted today at the Auditorium Hall, DC Office Kulgam.

The session was attended by Enumerators, Supervisors, and allied staff involved in the implementation of PMAY-U 2.0 in the district.

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Altaf Ahmad Khan, inaugurated the session and provided an overview of the PMAY-U 2.0 scheme. He emphasized that the scheme aims to provide all-weather pucca houses to eligible beneficiaries residing in urban areas.

Addressing the gathering, District Statistics and Evaluation Officer (DSEO) Kulgam, Suhail Ahmad discussed technical aspects of the PMAY mobile application, which is used for survey and data collection.

Master Trainer, Showkat Hussain conducted a detailed training session on the use of the application, ensuring that participants clearly understood its functionalities for conducting efficient and accurate field surveys.

The primary objective of the training is to ensure the collection of accurate and verifiable data on urban households to identify eligible beneficiaries under the various verticals of the PMAY-U scheme.