Training prog on LokOS Transaction Application concludes

SRINAGAR: A weeklong training program on LokOS Transaction Application organized by the Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) for the officials of the Mission in the Kashmir division has successfully concluded at the Directorate office of JKRLM in Srinagar.

The training programme aimed to equip officials with the essential skills needed to effectively utilize the android based application, ‘LokOS system’, in capturing the transactions digitally of the community-based organizations (CBOs), with a focus on the end-to-end digitization of SHG transactions and online data.

Conducted by a team of National Resource persons from DAY-NRLM, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of India, the training provided valuable insights into the LokOS Transaction Application, emphasizing its ability to provide end-to-end, digitization of data for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for perseverance of records and decision making by the rural SHG women, for developing of Business Development Plans and prioritizing the activities under their Annual Action Plan.

Speaking at the concluding function, Additional Mission Director, JKRLM Kashmir, Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, expressed his satisfaction with the training programme and highlighted the importance of online bookkeeping for CBOs to enhance knowledge among field staff in their respective blocks, in a transparent manner.

He emphasized the significance of digitizing CBO transaction activities through LokOS, enabling transparent tracking of all transaction details and informed that LokOS, a system designed by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, aims to maintain digital records of SHGs, acting as a single source for updated and validated data for CBOs that currently rely on manual methods of record-keeping.

He further said that LokOS Mobile Application will play a crucial role in achieving NRLM’s vision of empowering SHGs through digitization. It is designed to track and facilitate the enhancement of household incomes, with a focused approach to diversifying livelihood activities and elevating every SHG household to a Lakhpati status, he added.

It is to mention that the similar training programme for officials of JKRLM Jammu division is set to commence in two batches during this week.