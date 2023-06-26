The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Field Operations Division (FOD), Regional Office Srinagar, successfully organized a highly informative and productive One Day Regional Training Camp on Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Panel 4 at Regional Office Srinagar on Monday.

The training camp was conducted in presence of Smt. Surraya Anwar, Assistant Director, NSSO (FOD) Regional Office Srinagar, and the training was imparted by Smt. Kavita Singh, Senior Statistical Officer /Coordinator of PLFS Scheme of Regional Office Srinagar.

Smt. Surraya Anwar, Assistant Director, NSSO-FOD, Regional Office Srinagar, formally inaugurated the training camp with her insightful remarks on the significance of accurate and comprehensive labour force data. She highlighted the role of PLFS Panel 4 in shaping policies.

Smt. Kavita Singh, an experienced coordinator of the PLFS Scheme, led the training camp as the chief trainer. With her profound knowledge and expertise, she provided the participants with a comprehensive understanding of the survey methodology, data collection techniques, and analysis procedures specific to Panel 4. Her engaging sessions and interactive approach ensured a fruitful learning experience for all the attendees.

The One Day Regional Training Camp on PLFS Panel 4 received positive feedback from all the participants, who appreciated the well-structured program and the expertise of the trainers. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Smt. Masrat Siddiq, Senior Statistical Officer RO Srinagar.

The NSSO FOD Regional Office Srinagar remain committed to organizing such informative events in the future also to strengthen data collection and analysis capabilities and ensure accurate and reliable labour force statistics.