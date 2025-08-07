Train to Kashmir: Centre ensures world-class safety standards, ecological protection

Srinagar, Aug 6: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the recently commissioned Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) — one of India’s most challenging railway projects — has been built with global-level safety measures while ensuring minimum disturbance to the fragile Himalayan ecology.

The 272-km USBRL project, which traverses Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar, and Baramulla districts, includes the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab (359 m above riverbed) and Indian Railways’ first cable-stayed bridge over Anji Khad.

Vaishnaw highlighted that over 5 crore man-days of employment were generated and 215 km of approach roads, including tunnels and 320 bridges, were built, drastically improving local connectivity and boosting socio-economic development.

“66 km of escape tunnels and fire-fighting systems have been installed for passenger safety . Mechanical ventilation ensures clean air in all tunnels over 2 km long. Advanced slope stabilization designed by IISc Bengaluru, IIT Delhi, and global experts protects the region’s terrain”.

“Environmental Impact Assessments by NEERI guided eco-restoration with native tree planting, grass turfing, and lined drainage to prevent erosion.

Sensors have been installed to monitor tunnel air quality, and the fully electrified rail line reduces carbon emissions compared to diesel traction.

With all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir valley, the project is expected to give a major push to tourism, trade, and employment opportunities in the Union Territory,” this information was shared by the Minister in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.