Monday, April 8th 2024
Traffic Partially Restored on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

by
1 min read
File Photo
File Photo

The Srinagar-Jammu highway partially reopened after a 12-hour closure,” traffic officials reported on Monday.

A J&K Traffic Police spokesperson stated, “Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) has been partially restored, with stranded vehicles between Nashree and Banihal being cleared. Additionally, traffic is now moving from Srinagar towards Kargil. Commuters are advised to adhere to lane discipline.”

Earlier, traffic movement in both directions on the Jammu-Srinagar NHW was halted due to a landslide near Khooni Nalah in Ramban district.

