Srinagar: Engineers have achieved a remarkable feat by constructing a four-lane Ramban Viaduct on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spanning a length of 1.08 kilometers, the viaduct was constructed at the cost of Rs 328 crore.

“This extraordinary Viaduct is composed of 26 spans and employs a combination of concrete and steel girders in its structural design. Its completion significantly alleviates traffic congestion in Ramban Bazar, facilitating the smoother flow of vehicles,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Embracing the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we stand dedicated to providing Jammu and Kashmir with a superlative highway infrastructure. This monumental achievement not only propels regional economic prosperity but also augments its allure as a top-tier tourist haven.”

Last month, a 250-meter Viaduct of the Maroge tunnel in the Ramban district, which will provide an alternative route bypassing slide-prone areas, was completed. In a post on X, Gadkari said they have completed the construction of a 250-meter viaduct in conjunction with a 395-meter tunnel at an estimated cost of Rs 82 crore.