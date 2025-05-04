Tourist killings an ‘assault on humanity’: LoP Sharma

Srinagar, May 3: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Saturday condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, most of them tourists, calling it an “unprecedented attack on humanity” and vowed that the Government of India would bring the perpetrators to justice.

Speaking to reporters in Bandipora, Sharma said, “This is the first such incident in India’s history where tourists, who form the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, have been targeted so brutally. The entire region is now gripped with fear and uncertainty. What happened on April 22 was not just a terror attack; it was a humiliation of humanity.”

Describing the gruesome nature of the killings, Sharma added, “To shoot a husband in front of his wife, to kill a father before his child—there can be no act more barbaric.”

He asserted that the BJP-led central government would not rest until those responsible are eliminated. “Even if I say this from a remote corner of Bandipora, I do so with complete responsibility—the culprits will be killed and buried,” Sharma said, reaffirming the Centre’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks, Sharma said the message is clear: those behind the Pahalgam attack will be dealt with harshly. “Anyone thinking of repeating such acts will meet the same end. This is our firm commitment,” he declared.

Responding to recent comments made by National Conference leader Dr Farooq Abdullah, Sharma was dismissive. “He has spoken in the language of China, Pakistan, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the past. He even claimed that Prime Minister Modi would need ten lifetimes to abrogate Article 370.”

While acknowledging Abdullah’s recent statement that Pakistan should be taught a lesson, Sharma expressed skepticism. “It’s a welcome change, but I urge him to stay consistent. If he has finally taken a stand against Pakistan, then let him not change his tune by evening,” Sharma said.