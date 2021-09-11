Solar Power is an electrical system that is produced from the electromagnetic radiations coming from the sun. This is an inexhaustible source of energy that is endowed by nature to mankind. Rooftop solar power is a trend of sustainable energy development encouraged by the Government of India. Not only that, using rooftop solar power also helps households and businesses reduce electricity costs, and are independent in the use of electricity.

In order to get all the benefits of solar panel system from FIT benefits to electricity bills reduction, you have to get the services from the best solar manufacturers in India. Here we are about to discuss about the top 5 solar panel companies in India down below:

Loom Solar

Loom Solar is the fastest growing network and solar manufacturer in India has the headquarters in Faridabad, Haryana. Loom Solar has the capabilities for providing small residential and home solar system to large scale solar power systems for large industries and businesses. The Loom Solar is the value for money for every solar panel system.

Vikram Solar

Vikram Solar has been appearing as the solar revolution in India. Vikram Solar is a globally recognized solar provider with the standard quality solar products especially the solar panels. The eminence of the Vikram Solar brand can be seen in their products. They are delivering the solar services for 15 years which make them one of the most experienced Solar Providers in India.

Waaree Solar

With having the headquarters in Mumbai, Waaree Solar is providing its solar power system services across India. It is a big name in the industrial solar providers as they are providing their services at a big scale to fulfil the needs of a whole industry. The power generated by the Waaree Solar is in megawatts and also they are tied up with the best solar module manufacturers.

Adani Solar:

First and largest vertically integrated solar company in India, Adani Solar offers a wide range of solar products and services in the field of solar equipment production. Technological advancements along with the best in class suppliers of products and equipment are intended to aid in reducing the cost of the overall solar power system, scale of operations and reliability standards in line with worldwide benchmarks.

Goldi Solar

Goldi Solar is another rapidly growing solar company providing the optimum solar solutions to the residential as well as commercial needs. Having the title of Tier 1 Solar PV Manufacturer, Goldi Solar is delivering the solar solutions to the clients since 2011, and managed to get the 5th position in this list.

So these were out list of Top 5 solar product manufacturers and providers in India. We hope this article helped you finding the best solar power solutions to some extent. In our study and research, we found out that Loom Solar is the best home solar system provider in India due to its reasonable priced services and high quality solar product which makes them one time investment for your residential solar.