On Sunday, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise made his arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal, a significant filming location for the movie “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” The film’s Middle East premiere was scheduled for the following evening at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, prompting Cruise to jet to the emirate in advance.

During his arrival, Cruise revealed a customized “Mission: Impossible” livery on an Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Elena Sorlini, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, expressed delight in welcoming Tom Cruise, along with the cast and crew of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” back to Abu Dhabi. She highlighted their pride in the film and its contribution to Abu Dhabi’s status as a destination that attracts global talent. The movie’s scenes showcased the architectural magnificence, scale, and design of the iconic Midfield Terminal, which draws inspiration from Abu Dhabi’s cultural elements.

Antonoaldo Neves, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, praised the partnership with “Mission: Impossible” as a testament to the attractions offered by Abu Dhabi. He expressed his immense pride in Abu Dhabi and his team’s efforts to showcase the emirate’s unique features, including the new airport and Etihad, through their involvement in the movie.

This marks the second time that a “Mission: Impossible” film has been partially filmed in Abu Dhabi. In 2018, a HALO skydiving scene was shot with assistance from the UAE military, Abu Dhabi Film Commission, and twofour54.