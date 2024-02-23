‘Tobacco control’: DC Sgr chairs DLCC meet

SRINAGAR: In order to review the implementation and enforcement of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COPTA) in the District, a meeting of District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) was held under the Chairmanship of District Magistrate (DM) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat here at Meeting Hal of the DC Office Complex.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria the meeting was attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chief Medical Officer, District Health Officer, Medical Officer Hqtr, Nodal Officer NTCP, other concerned members and representatives of NGOs were present in the meeting. At the outset, a threadbare discussion was held in order to chalk out a plan to ensure visible impact of implementation of COPTA on ground by arresting the problem and taking timely measures to curb the menace of Tobacco products.

During the meeting, the District Magistrate laid stress on the need of awareness generation among the masses regarding the harmful effects of using Tobacco products. He asked the Officers to work in close coordination so that Tobacco Control laws are implemented effectively on ground across Srinagar.

The DM asked the Committee members to explore possibility for Vendor licencing in District and directed for launching special drives for strict enforcement of Tobacco Control Laws particularly around Hospitals and Educational institutions and Public places. The DC directed the concerned authorities to initiate appropriate “penal action” against the defaulters under rules. He further said that Enforcement Squads will also monitor the unlawful sale of cigarettes in Srinagar and curb the menace.

The DM further stressed on take all required measures to implement COPTA around all educational institutions of the District by designating members from respective colleges and schools to save the younger generation from the ill effects of the tobacco products. He asked the Chief Education Officer and all College Principals to identify the shops within the 100 yards radius of their respective Educational Institutions indulging in the unlawful sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products and submit the details of the same for further legal action against the violators.

During the meeting, the participants were given detailed information about the different sections of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COPTA), besides highlighted the ill effects of Tobacco usage and implementation of COTPA-2003 through a PowerPoint presentation.