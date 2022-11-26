Mumbai: Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Instagram post has fueled rumors that she might be tying the `knot’ with superstar Aamir Khan

“To do or Knot to do, That is the question…” she captioned one of her posts.

Social media users were quick to flood her comment box with their two cents.

A few days ago Fatima Sana Shaikh faced massive trolling after she attended the engagement ceremony of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira.

Ira Khan got engaged to her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare on November 18. Many pictures from the ceremony surfaced on the internet.

However, it was Fatima who became the center of attraction offline and online.

Trolls questioned her presence and used it as a tool to link up Fatima with Aamir Khan. Many called her Ira Khan’s ‘Step mom’.

Earlier, reports surfaced that superstar Aamir Khan has decided to take a break from acting.

Aamir appeared at an event in Delhi, where he talked about his career and revealed he is stepping back from acting for a year and a half.

Several videos and pictures from the event went viral. In one of the clips, Aamir disclosed that he was supposed to do a film called Champions. However, now he wouldn’t be acting in the film but would be involved in its making.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

Aamir emphasized that this is perhaps the first break he is taking from acting in his 35-year career.