Srinagar, Aug 03: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the time is ripe for holding the Panchayat election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“J&K was deprived of the proper Panchayat raj system for decades together. The system was set up for the first time in J&K to ensure governance at the grassroots level. I believe the time has come when we should have Panchayat polls so that people reap the benefits of governance at their doorsteps right at their doorsteps once again,” Sinha said addressing a gathering at Zainakote here today.

He said Srinagar is witnessing a major revamp and is set to become a major example of development shortly. “Some people who can’t digest the development of the city are even making non-issues an issue. Recently, heavy rainfall triggered some water logging and this was highlighted on social media. Roads were made in a way in Srinagar which always resulted in waterlogging during rainfall. It will take some time to address the issue as Srinagar is set to emerge as a model city,” he said.

Sinha said terrorism has ruined J&K in the past. “Some people admit that terrorism, violence, and separatism destroyed Kashmir’s economy and left the common man handicapped. They still hesitate to call a terrorist a terrorist. These are the people who created an atmosphere of terror in J&K,” LG Sinha said.

“Double standards won’t do. A terrorist has to be called a terrorist come what may.” The LG inaugurated various projects during his visit to Integrated Command and Control Centre at HMT, Zainakote

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that those hesitating in calling an “atanqwadi a terrorist” are the people who would never want peace to prevail in J&K.

He said the peace has started to become a permanent feature in J&K after a long gap. “For the first time, 1.27 crore tourists have visited J&K in the first seven months of 2023. The figure is set to cross 2.25 Crore by the year end. The LG said that gradually tourism infrastructure is being upgraded everywhere in the UT to provide the best facilities to the guests.

He said that no development would take place unless peace became a permanent feature. “I have been saying this from day one,” he said, adding that “today youth and people are going home late at night while holding guitars and ice creams in their hands.”