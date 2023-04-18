The wait is finally over! Apple BKC store was opened to the general public on April 18 at 11am. The store is located in Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall located in the Bandra Kurla Complex. It was unveiled by Apple CEO Tim Cook who is on an India visit. A second store will be opened in Saket, Delhi on April 20.

Tim Cook threw open the gates to the 28,000 sq ft store this morning to excited fans waiting for hours. Apple’s second retail store in India is set to open in national capital Delhi on Thursday.

The store event was attended by over 5,000 Apple enthusiasts. Apple BKC store features a design inspired by the iconic black-and-yellow cabs unique to the city. The Cupertino-based company claims that the BKC store is the most sustainable store yet. Sporting dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations, the store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

As part of Apple’s commitment to be 100 percent carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030, all active Indian manufacturing supply chain partners are committed to using 100 percent clean energy for their Apple operations. Building on its work to expand recycled materials across its products, last week Apple announced it will use 100 percent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries by 2025.

Apple began manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble iPhone models and produce a growing number of components.

Apple’s work with Indian suppliers of all sizes supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.

Apple recently launched educational programming in India focused on women’s health, as part of the company’s $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund which was founded in 2022 to educate supplier employees on new skill development, rights awareness, and other learning opportunities.