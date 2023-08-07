In a shocking turn of events, a social media influencer and her mother have been found guilty of the double murder of two young men, Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, who tragically lost their lives when their car was intentionally rammed off the road near Leicester in February 2022.

The incident, which resulted in the car being horrifically split in two, has sent shockwaves through the community and gripped the nation. The victims, both 21 years old, met their untimely demise in a collision that has been described as deliberate and premeditated.

During the trial, harrowing details emerged as jurors heard that the fatal crash was the culmination of a deeply troubling sequence of events. It was revealed that Saqib Hussain had threatened to expose an affair between himself and Ansreen Bukhari, a 46-year-old woman. The revelation of this affair reportedly had dire consequences, triggering a chain of events that led to the fatal collision.

The trial, which lasted for several weeks, finally reached its conclusion with the jury delivering a guilty verdict against Ansreen Bukhari and her daughter, Mahek Bukhari, a social media influencer. The pair were found guilty after a lengthy 28 hours of deliberations, marking the end of a closely watched legal battle.

The verdict has prompted discussions about the implications of social media influence and its potential impact on real-world actions. Mahek Bukhari’s significant online presence and her role as an influencer have drawn attention to the broader issue of responsibility and accountability in the digital age.

The families and loved ones of the victims, Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, have been left devastated by their tragic loss. As the legal proceedings come to a close, the focus now turns to the sentencing phase, where the court will determine the appropriate punishment for the convicted individuals.