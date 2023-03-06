A photograph of Bollywood star Salman Khan in a new look with a hijab-clad fan is going viral on social media.

The photograph is apparently from the sets of Salman’s much-awaited film Tiger 3.

The upcoming flick also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Interestingly, the audience will get to see Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s reunion yet again after Pathaan.

The excitement around Tiger 3 is sky-high and fans can’t wait to see Salman in the action avatar after so long.

In the viral picture, Salman donned a blue shirt and a French cap.

Soon after the picture went viral, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Tiger abhi bhi zinda hai,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Love you bhaijaaann.” A user wrote, “Exited for tiger 3.”