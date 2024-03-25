Three Structures, Including House, Damaged in North Kashmir Fire Mishap

SRINAGAR: A residential house and two structures were damaged in a fire incident in the Harwan locality of Sopore’s Bomai on Monday, officials said.

An official said that a massive fire engulfed two structures and a residential house in the Harwan area.

He said that soon after the incident, police and fire tender reached the spot and contained the fire; however, two structures were damaged and a house was partially damaged.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident, and the cause of the fire is being ascertained—(KNO).

