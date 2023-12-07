SRINAGAR: A recent development has taken place in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Department has issued a transfer and posting order for officers within the Prosecution Department.

Effective immediately, Qazi Abdul Qayoom, Joint Director, will now serve as Joint Director at ZPHQ, Kashmir.

Peer Afaq Ahmad, Deputy Director, has been appointed as Deputy Director at CTC Lethpora, filling an existing vacancy.

Riaz Ahmad Dar, Chief Prosecuting Officer, has been assigned the position of Chief Prosecution Officer at the Anti-Corruption Bureau, filling another available vacancy.

The order also includes the transfer of one post of Joint Director from the overall cadre strength of the Prosecution Service to ZPHQ, Kashmir. This adjustment facilitates the salary disbursement for Qazi Abdul Qayoom, Joint Director Prosecution, until his formal posting at ZPHQ Kashmir.