Three Killed, One Injured as Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in Kishtwar

Srinagar, Mar 14: In a tragic incident, a couple and their son were killed while another son was injured as the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in the Bhandarkot area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Reports said that the fatal accident occurred in the Bhandarkot area of Kishtwar when a family vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, resulting in the instant deaths of the couple and one of their sons. The other son was critically injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for advanced treatment.

A police officer identified one of the deceased as Yasir Hussain Bhat, an employee at the District Hospital Kishtwar.

The officer stated that the other son was critically injured and has been hospitalised. (KS)

