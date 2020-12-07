Three Kashmiris among 5 arrested ‘after encounter in Delhi’

The Delhi Police claimed on Monday that it had arrested five “suspected militants” after a brief exchange of fire in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi.

Pramod Kushwaha, DCP of the Delhi Police Special Cell, was quoted by ANI as saying, “Two of them are from Punjab, three are from Kashmir. Weapons and other incriminating materials were recovered.”

The Delhi Police claimed the five suspects were backed by “Pakistan’s ISI for ‘narco-terrorism'”. The Delhi Police added that the identity of the group the suspects were affiliated to was yet to be confirmed.

Reports claimed the police carried out the operation based on intelligence inputs.