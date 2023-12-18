According to an order by the GAD in this regard, Peunika Marwaha, Jr Scale JKAS, STO in the office of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes Enforcement (North) Udhampur is transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board.

Rubia Afroz Inqalabi, Jr Scale JKAS, Block Development Officer, Handwara, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board.

Nasir Ahmed, Jr Scale JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Udhampur, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Information Department, for further posting

