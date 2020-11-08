Machil encounter: Three militants, officer among 4 soldiers killed

Srinagar: Four armed forces personnel including an officer and three militants were killed in the gunfight along the Line of Control in Machil area of Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

While one militant and a BSF Constable were killed as soon as the gunfight begun during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday , three more forces personnel including an officer and two militants were killed later as the gunfight raged on.

Also two soldiers were injured in the gunfight, the officials added.

Giving details, defense officials said that at around 1 am Sunday, BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) (LoC Fence), about 3.5 KM from the LoC in Machil sector.

“Firefight ensued in which one militant was killed. A BSF soldier was also killed in action. The firefight stopped at 4 am,” the officials said.

They added that more troops were rushed to the area and the movement of militants was tracked by surveillance devices.

At 10:20 am contact was reestablished with the militants when heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC.

“In the ensuing firefight two more militants were killed,” the officials said.

“Three of our troopers were killed in action and two others injured. Injured soldiers have been evacuated,” they added.