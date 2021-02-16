Three ‘forces personnel’ arrested for alleged abduction of a minor in Bandipora; ‘no case of molestation’, says police

Srinagar: A week after three persons were arrested for making an abduction bid on a minor girl in Bandipora, a report claimed that the trio were forces personnel even as a senior police officer of the district refused to identify the accused.

On February 10, local news agency GNS reported that situation in Chewa area of Bandipora went awry after three persons on board a vehicle “tried to molest and abduct a 9-year-old girl”.

The girl raised hue and cry which alerted the locals, who rushed the spot to rescue the victim, GNS reported.

A police team, as per the report, had visited the spot right after and taken the trio into custody.

On Tuesday, another local news agency Kashmir Dot Com quoting sources identified the three arrested persons as “army soldiers”.

The report, quoting an official, said police had registered an FIR bearing number 15/2021 under sections 341, 363, 511 IPC last week at Police Station Sumbal following family’s complaint.

SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik told The Kashmir Monitor said: “There is no alleged molestation case. The arrests were made in attempt to kidnapping.”

Asked if those arrested were Army soldiers, the SSP said: “I am not supposed to disclose the identity of anyone including the victim or the alleged accused.”

“We have arrested the trio and further investigation is on,” he added.