Three school-going minor boys have gone missing from Villgam in Handwara area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district since yesterday.

Quoting official sources GNS reported that three minor boys went missing while they were out for playing in the vicinity on Monday afternoon.

The missing trio has been identified as Nazim Mumtaz, son of Mumtaz Ahmad Lone, resident of Phalmarg, Faizan Hameed Mir, son of Abdul Hameed Mir, resident of Kalmoona and Uzair Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Shafi Dar of Chammpora.

“The parents of the missing boys have lodged a missing report at Police Station Villgam”, the sources said.

When contacted, SHO Villgam Jaan Mohammad confirmed about receipt of a missing report into the matter. “We have launched efforts to trace the trio”, he said further urging the local inhabitants to come up if they have any information or clue about the boys.