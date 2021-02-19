Three bike-borne newly militant recruits attacked Krishna Dhaba owner at Dalgate: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Friday said that three-bike-borne newly recruited militants carried out the attack on the owner of Krishna Dhabar at busy Dalgate area to instil fear among tourists on a day when foreign envoys were in Srinagar.

“We acted swiftly and constituted teams under the supervision of DIG rank officer that was headed by SP (South City). A civilian called SP South city that attackers were riding a bike after which we accessed the CCTV footage and followed other inputs,” the IGP Kashmir said addressing a presser at PCR.

He said that Srinagar police with the help of Anantnag police followed certain leads and arrested two youth who were involved in the act. “The bike used in the offence and pistol were seized. After interrogating the duo, they revealed that third person was also involved in the crime. Third one was also arrested. All three were newly recruited militants and one of them was given pistol training in the forest area of Pahalgam,” the IGP Kashmir said. “Two arrested youth hail from Pampore and third one is from Pulwama.”

He said that three youth were lured by a Lashkar-e-Toiba or (TRF) commander Gazi, who had tasked the trio to strike at Krishna Dhab where tourist rush is always high and the shop even remains open during hartals.

“The main aim of the attack was to instil fear among the tourists on a day when EU envoys were in Srinagar,” the IGP said.

He said that all three arrested youth have accepted the crime and “we have recorded their confession statement in a video to be produced before the court along with the challan.” “We have cracked the case in 24 hours and it is a big success for us,” he said.



Asked whether any further security measures would be taken given the fact that tourist season is coming, he said that there would be more surveillance and deployment in the busy areas of Srinagar and elsewhere. “More bunkers will be set up if needed in these areas. A close watch will be kept on the elements who may try to disturb the peace. Frisking will also be intensified,” he said—(KNO)