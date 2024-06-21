Thousands attend funeral prayers of ‘Zub Soab’

SRINAGAR: Scores of people gathered on Friday to participate in the funeral prayers of Zubaida Begum, a revered spiritual figure affectionately known as ‘Zub Soab’, at Charar-i-Sharief in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Zubaida Begum, a highly respected spiritual figure from Charar-i-Sharief, passed away at the age of 90 at her second son’s home in Baghi Mehtab on Thursday night.

The funeral prayer, attended by her grandson Mir Muhammad Iqbal Niazi and numerous others, took place at the revered shrine of Sheikh Noorudin Noorani (RA).