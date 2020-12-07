‘They are innocent’, say families of Kashmiri trio arrested in Delhi

Srinagar: The Delhi Police claimed on Monday that it had arrested five “suspected militants” after a brief exchange of fire in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi.

Pramod Kushwaha, DCP of the Delhi Police Special Cell, was quoted by ANI as saying, “Two of them are from Punjab, three are from Kashmir. Weapons and other incriminating materials were recovered.”

The trio from Budgam district of central Kashmir have been identified as Reyaz Ahmed Rather and Shabir Ahmed Gojri, both residents of Nasrullah Pora, and Muhammad Ayoub Pathan of Gondhipora village.

The Delhi Police claimed the five suspects were backed by “Pakistan’s ISI for ‘narco-terrorism’”. The Delhi Police added that the identity of the group the suspects were affiliated to was yet to be confirmed.

The families of the three Kashmiri men refuted the claims of Delhi Police of them having links with militant outfits.

The family members of all these arrested men talked to news agency Kashmir News Trust and vouched for their innocence.

Shaista, wife of Shabir Ahmed Gojri, said her husband visits the shrine of Ajmeer Sharif every year and this time another youth from the same village Reyaz Ahmed accompanied him.

“My husband had to pay obeisance at Ajmeer Sharif while Reyaz being a Welding expert had to get some stuff from Delhi,” she said adding that on Sunday late evening, her husband informed that he is alright.

“My husband is a truck driver with a clean police record. We were shocked over the claim made by Delhi Police,” she said adding that Shabir is sole breadwinner of the family comprising old parents and two little sisters.

Muhammad Shafi Rather, father of Reyaz Ahmed also vouched for the innocence of his son saying he had gone to Delhi for the first time in life.

“My son is unmarried who had gone to Delhi to purchase some welding stuff,” he said and sought intervention of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“My son has a clear police record who has never been arrested for anything wrong,” Rather said.

Muhammad Ayoub Pathan, a resident of Gondhipora Budgam who is one among arrested by Delhi Police according to his family had gone to Delhi to purchase construction material.

“We are constructing a house and for this purpose Pathan left for Delhi two days ago to get some material,” his family members said.

Pathan is the father of five. (With inputs from KNT)