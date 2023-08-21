When Texts Take a Comical Turn: WhatsApp Exchange Goes Viral as Innocent English Word Sparks Hilarious Hindi Misinterpretation

In the realm of digital communication, misunderstandings often crop up due to misreadings or misinterpretations of words. This past week, Reddit user u/stardeviljv gave netizens a hearty chuckle when sharing a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation. The exchange featured an individual who innocently mistook an English word for something far more colorful.

The word in question was “sale,” which simply signifies the act of selling an item. However, the plot thickened when considering its Hindi connotations. In certain contexts, “sale” is regarded as profanity, yet it also takes on the meaning of ‘brother-in-law’ in specific scenarios. u/stardeviljv recounted the episode, stating, “While chatting with my account manager about sending an invoice for GST verification, I couldn’t hold back my laughter as I realized he had confused the English word ‘sale’ with the Hindi word ‘saale’ (an offensive term), making the situation quite embarrassing.”

The conversation between the two revolved around matters of sales and purchase invoices. This entertaining post has garnered a whopping 3,000 upvotes thus far. A Reddit user’s comment reflected their initial surprise, saying, “I actually read it as ‘saale’ in the screenshot before reading the description and was quite taken aback, lol.” Another user shared a similar confusion they once experienced, recalling, “I remember getting perplexed by ‘guy’ and ‘guy’ (referring to a man and a rope) – it had me wondering why my teacher wasn’t mentioning the rope and kept saying ‘guy’!”

A stroll down memory lane led one Reddit user to share, “During my childhood, I used to read ‘sale’ as ‘साले,’ causing my mother immense embarrassment as I’d point at ‘SALE’ signs and shout, ‘साले साले साले!'”