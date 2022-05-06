Music composer AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija got married to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

Rahman shared a family photo from the wedding ceremony A portrait of Rahman’s mother was placed in the wedding hall.

Wearing hijab and niqab, Khatija and her husband were seated on a sofa, while Rahman, his wife, son, and daughter were standing behind.

“May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marriage,” Rahman wrote

Khatija also shared a picture to announce her wedding on Instagram. She wrote, “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man.” It gives a better look at their look for the wedding.

Her post was also showered with congratulatory messages from her fans and various singers.

“Many many congratulations Khatija and @riyasdeenriyan,” singer Neeti Mohan wrote.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, “Congratulations kannamma. So so happy for you. I wish you only happiness peace and all the love in the world.” Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Congratulations Khatija & Riyas!! God bless you both!”

Khatija and Riyasdeen got engaged in January this year. She had shared several pictures from the engagement ceremony for which she wore a pink and silver outfit.

Khatija made her playback singing debut with the song “Pudhiya Manidha” in Rajinikanth’s ‘Enthiran’ directed by Shankar at the age of 14 and is continuing her musical journey on various platforms.

Khatija Rahman won the internet with her soulful performance at Dubai Expo last year.

Khatija sang `Farishton’, a song composed by her father AR Rahman at the Expo. The 24-year-old singer performed as a part of ‘Firdaus Orchestra’ on the occasion of World’s Children’s Day on November 20.

AR Rahman is happily married to Saira Banu and has three children, daughters Khatija Rahman and Rahima Rahman, and son Ameen Rahman.

Last year, Khatija made her father AR Rahman proud after `Farishton’ won an “honorable mention” at Los Angles Film Awards 2021.

The award was presented to AR Rahman in recognition of excellence in filmmaking at the Los Angles Film Awards 2021. “Farishton o Shah-i-Madina…Mera Salame Dil Khana….” the animated musical album has been released on her YouTube channel.