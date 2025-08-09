The Apple Express: Anantnag Railway Station opens for goods transport

Anantnag, Aug 8: The Northern Railway has announced the opening of Anantnag railway station in the Jammu division for goods transport, a move expected to significantly enhance trade and economic activity in the Kashmir Valley.

According to officials, the station will now operate daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., handling all categories of goods except petroleum products. The decision is being hailed as a milestone for the Baramulla–Srinagar–Banihal rail corridor, which forms part of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Railway authorities said the step will give Kashmiri products, including horticulture produce, handicrafts, and fresh fruits and vegetables, better access to markets across India. It is also expected to reduce transportation costs for local traders, ensure faster and more dependable deliveries—especially during winters when road connectivity is often hit—and strengthen economic ties between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

The opening comes alongside the Valley’s full rail connectivity from Katra to Srinagar, supported by landmark engineering works such as the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge. Officials believe the combination of these developments will transform the region’s logistics and trade potential.

Authorities have assured that all security, safety, and environmental protocols will be observed at the station. Local industry representatives and residents have welcomed the decision, calling it a timely push for Kashmir’s economic growth. (With CNS inputs)