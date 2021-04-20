In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Today's Paper
April 21, 2021
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
COVID crisis: Govt considering weekend lockdown in these J&K districts
COVID crisis: Srinagar’s CD hospital nearly full to capacity; all cases ‘severe’
Div Com orders immediate removal of barbeque stalls alongside Dal Lake
Second Covid wave: J&K may see 4000 cases a day by end of this month
Downtown ‘kandur’ wins hearts with ‘Ramadan discount’
Lead Stories
Kashmir
News
India
World
Politics
Editorial
Business
Sports
Health
Showbiz-Tech
Search
Uzair Jan
·
Latest News
·
3 mins ago
·
1 min read
test
Share
test
Next
Get vaccinated
Home
Latest News
Lead Stories
News
Kashmir
India
World
Politics
Education
Business
Environment
Health
Sports
Editors’ Picks
Videos
Lifestyle
Tech-Film
Today’s Paper
Lead Stories
Kashmir
News
India
World
Politics
Editorial
Business
Sports
Health
Showbiz-Tech
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
kashmir
cover
news
state
COVID-19
See all results
Subscribe Now
Join millions of others and stay up to date with the latest developments.
Subscribe NOW
I consent to the
terms and conditions
Leave this field empty if you're human: