Termination of IWT befitting response to Pak: LG

JAMMU, JULY 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said termination of the Indus Water Treaty is a befitting response to Pakistan.

“India has made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together, terror and talk cannot go together, and terror and trade cannot happen together. Termination of ‘Indus Water Treaty’ is a befitting response to Pakistan, and it will have far-reaching consequences since it’s dependent on the Indus River system,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the historic step has marked a new beginning, and reiterated the Government of India’s commitment to utilize India’s water exclusively for the benefit of its citizens.

“India’s water will now flow within India and remain in India. With the termination of Indus Water treaty, we now have full control over the Jhelum and Chenab rivers, he said further adding that the termination of IWT will ensure immense benefit to J&K, which will be able to harness its real hydro power potential, the barren areas of Jammu can be irrigated and there will be new momentum in the development of infrastructure in Jammu Kashmir.

He said India will now create infrastructure, power plants, and diversion to new areas with proper infrastructure to use the water, and it will enable the construction of new reservoirs.

LG Sinha was speaking after launching a monograph ‘Indus Water Treaty-Mirroring the Facts’ authored by Sant Kumar Sharma, at Jammu today.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated the author on his remarkable work to bring out various historical aspects of the ‘Indus Water Treaty’.

He said the thoughtful and timely monograph offers interesting insights on ‘the Indus Water Treaty’ with Pakistan and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s decisive move to terminate the treaty post Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam Terror Attack.

The Lieutenant Governor, citing the debate in Parliament in November 1960 and statements of prominent leaders in the House, also observed that the Indus Water Treaty was a historical mistake, unfair, one-sided, and hampered infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir and restricted the growth of development projects.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also paid tribute to the civilians who were martyred in the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

He also reiterated his resolve to honor and deliver justice to the terror victims of Jammu and Kashmir.

“No Terror Victim Families will be left behind. It is being ensured that Family members, who have been waiting for justice for decades, will receive jobs, financial assistance, and necessary handholding. Their culprits will not be spared. The properties of terror victims that were encroached by terrorists or terror sympathisers will be vacated soon,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Author Sant Kumar Sharma, Smt Anuradha Sharma; Ashok Bhan, Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Prof. BK Kuthiala, former Vice-Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism & Communication; Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Chairman Team Jammu, senior officials, prominent literary personalities, journalists, and people in large number were present at the launch ceremony.